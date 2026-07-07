Thirteen Cougars Earn Preseason All-Pac-12 from Phil Steele

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 7, 2026) – Thirteen Washington State Football players earned Preseason All-Pac-12 Conference honors by Phil Steele Magazine.

Defensive end Linus Zunk was named to the first team and four earned second-team honors; wideout Tony Freeman, left tackle Ashton Tripp, cornerback Khamari Terrell and kicker Jack Stevens. Five earned third-team accolades; quarterback Caden Pinnick, wideout Darrius Clemons, offensive lineman Jonny Lester, defensive tackle Jirah Leaupepetele and Freeman as a punt returner. Running back Kirby Vorhees, defensive end Matyus McLain and linebacker DJ Warner.

Zunk, a redshirt-senior from Berlin, Germany, arrived at WSU after playing the previous three seasons at Vanderbilt where her appeared in all 13 games last season, recording 15 tackles including three sacks.

Freeman, a senior from Richmond, Calif., was named the Pac-12 Conference Top Special Teams Performer last season after finishing the season sixth nationally with a 17.3 punt return average. Freeman’s 17.3 average was a WSU single-season record, his five returns for 40+ yards were third-most nationally and he recorded eight returns of 20+ yards. As a wideout, Freeman caught 54 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns and he finished the season with 1,004 all-purpose yards.

Tripp, a redshirt-junior from Kennewick, Wash., started all 13 games at left tackle last season. Tripp played 887 snaps and allowed just one sack on 490 pass attempts and closed the season with a personal-best pass block grade in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Utah State.

Terrell, a redshirt-senior from Killeen, Texas, transferred from Texas State this past January after appearing in 12 games last season, recording 36 tackles with 2.5 for loss and one interception. Terrell started his career playing three seasons at Oregon where he appeared in 22 games.

Stevens, a redshirt-sophomore from North Augusta, S.C., started all 13 games for the Cougars last season and went 16-of-19 in field goal attempts with a long of 49. Stevens went 33-for-33 in PAT attempts, led the team with 81 points and his 84.2 field goal percentage was the fourth-best in WSU single-season history.

Pinnick, a redshirt-sophomore from Loomis, Calif., transferred from UC Davis last January after being a Jerry Rice Award Finalist and earned FCS Football Central Freshman All-American. The Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year started 12 games, went 240-of-345 for 3,206 yards and 32 passing touchdowns with just ten interceptions. Pinnick also rushed for 437 yards and three touchdowns.

Clemons, a redshirt-senior from Portland, transferred to WSU in January after playing at Oregon State the last two seasons and his first two seasons at Michigan. Clemons did not play at OSU last season due to injury but caught 29 passes including two touchdowns in 2024. Clemons appeared in 22 games in his first two seasons at Michigan (2022-23).

Lester, a redshirt-senior from Spokane, Wash., started all 13 games for the Cougars last season, making starts at left guard and two at right tackle. Did not allow a sack in the final four games and just one pressure on 50 pass blocking snaps in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Win over Utah State.

Leupetele, a redshirt-junior from Apple Valley, Calif., transferred to WSU in January after playing the previous three seasons at Eastern Washington. Leupetele played in all 12 games last season, recording 24 tackles and appeared in 24 games over three seasons for the Eagles.

Vorhees, a redshirt-junior from Lutz, Fla., appeared in 12 games last season. Vorhees rushed for team-high 576 yards along with five touchdowns, also caught 19 passes for 125 yards.

McLain, a redshirt-junior from Priest River, Idaho, transferred to WSU after playing the previous three season at Idaho. Last season, McLain earned All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention after making 42 tackles with 13.5 for loss including 4.5 sacks.

Warner, a junior from Phoenix, transferred to WSU in January after playing at SMU last season. Warner appeared in 12 games for the Mustangs, recorded six tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble. Warner started his career at Kansas in 2024, appearing in 12 games for the Jayhawks.