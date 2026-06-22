Cougar Men's Basketball Will Face Duke in 2026 Acrisure Series

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State men's basketball program will face the Duke Blue Devils, Saturday, November, 21 at Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley. The meeting will mark the first all-time matchup between the programs and the Cougars' second appearance at the Acrisure Series.
"Participating in the Acrisure Series is always an honor," WSU Head Coach David Riley said. "It presents an incredible opportunity for our program and Cougar nation to represent Washington State on a national stage against the country's top teams. We look forward to a competitive matchup in Greater Palm Springs in front of a Crimson crowd."
Tickets for the Cougars and Blue Devils will go on sale Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Ticketmaster. Additional event details, including premium hospitality options, courtside seating, suites, and group sales opportunities, will be announced as they become available.
The Washington State Cougars enter the 2026-27 season with a reloaded roster in a hyper-competitive and revitalized Pac-12 Conference. Under third-year head coach David Riley, WSU brings a pro-style offensive system with a blur of stretch positions to offer mismatches and scoring opportunities.
WSU's rebuilt roster includes Sebastian Akins, the 2025 Summit League Freshman of the Year, and Lazerek Houston, a high-scoring Division-II Conference Player of the Year from Central Missouri. Forward and Northwestern transfer Tyler Kropp will feature in the Cougars front court alongside returning WSU big Dominik Robinson and Oregon transfer Jamari Phillips.
Ticket Information
Tickets for Duke vs. Washington State will go on sale to the general public on June 24, 2026 through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Acrisure Arena Box Office. Fans should note that admission to Duke vs. Washington State requires a separate ticket and does not include access to other Acrisure Series games taking place on November 21. Premium hospitality packages, courtside seating, suites, and group ticket opportunities will also be available.
Partner Hotel Information
Fans traveling to Palm Springs for the 2026 Acrisure Series can now book official partner hotel accommodations at both La Quinta Resort & Club and JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
La Quinta: https://book.passkey.com/go/ThanksgivingFanRate
JW Marriott: https://book.passkey.com/e/51259928
"Participating in the Acrisure Series is always an honor," WSU Head Coach David Riley said. "It presents an incredible opportunity for our program and Cougar nation to represent Washington State on a national stage against the country's top teams. We look forward to a competitive matchup in Greater Palm Springs in front of a Crimson crowd."
Tickets for the Cougars and Blue Devils will go on sale Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Ticketmaster. Additional event details, including premium hospitality options, courtside seating, suites, and group sales opportunities, will be announced as they become available.
The Washington State Cougars enter the 2026-27 season with a reloaded roster in a hyper-competitive and revitalized Pac-12 Conference. Under third-year head coach David Riley, WSU brings a pro-style offensive system with a blur of stretch positions to offer mismatches and scoring opportunities.
WSU's rebuilt roster includes Sebastian Akins, the 2025 Summit League Freshman of the Year, and Lazerek Houston, a high-scoring Division-II Conference Player of the Year from Central Missouri. Forward and Northwestern transfer Tyler Kropp will feature in the Cougars front court alongside returning WSU big Dominik Robinson and Oregon transfer Jamari Phillips.
Ticket Information
Tickets for Duke vs. Washington State will go on sale to the general public on June 24, 2026 through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Acrisure Arena Box Office. Fans should note that admission to Duke vs. Washington State requires a separate ticket and does not include access to other Acrisure Series games taking place on November 21. Premium hospitality packages, courtside seating, suites, and group ticket opportunities will also be available.
Partner Hotel Information
Fans traveling to Palm Springs for the 2026 Acrisure Series can now book official partner hotel accommodations at both La Quinta Resort & Club and JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa.
La Quinta: https://book.passkey.com/go/ThanksgivingFanRate
JW Marriott: https://book.passkey.com/e/51259928