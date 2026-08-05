Soccer Exhibition Moved to Pullman, Rescheduled for Friday

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State women’s soccer team’s exhibition match against Eastern Washington is being relocated to Pullman and rescheduled for Friday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m., due to ongoing and expected low air quality in and around Cheney, Washington.

The Cougars and Eagles will play three 30-minute periods as part of a public and free exhibition, open to WSU fans and the Palouse community. Public amenities will be limited with access to restrooms and water fountains.

Under first-year head coach Chris Citowicki, the Cougar soccer team boasts 31 student-athletes, including 14 transfers, eight returnees, and 10 true freshmen. WSU will ring in the school year with the first athletic event on campus, Wednesday, August 12, against Idaho at 6 p.m. The opening weekend continues Saturday, August 15 against South Florida at 6 p.m.

Cougar soccer single-match and season tickets are on sale now at wsucougars.com. Follow WSU soccer on social media and stay up to date on Cougar news, on Instagram, X, and Facebook.