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WSU, 750 The Game Expand Cougar Football Coverage in Portland

WSU, 750 The Game Expand Cougar Football Coverage in PortlandWSU, 750 The Game Expand Cougar Football Coverage in Portland

PULLMAN, Wash. (August 4, 2026) – Washington State University Athletics and Connoisseur Media in Portland announced a new multi-year partnership Tuesday.

The partnership expands Cougar Football radio broadcasts throughout the Portland and Vancouver area and aligns WSU with one of Portland’s largest sports stations, 750 The Game (KXTG). The partnership includes all game broadcasts along with pregame and postgame coverage.

“Partnering with 750 The Game increases our visibility in the Portland and Southwest Washington region and reinforces our commitment to growing the Washington State brand in one of the Pacific Northwest's key markets,” Haarlow said.

This partnership allows us to reach more Cougar alumni, fans and future Cougs while expanding access to Cougar Football across the region.”

750 The Game, Portland's Number One Sports Station, is Portland's home of the Seattle Mariners, Dan Patrick, Jim Rome and Westwood One Sports.  750 The Game's signal is 50,000 watts daytime and 20,000 nighttime, providing Cougar Football expansive coverage across Portland and Southwest Washington. 

"Washington State football has one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in the Northwest, and we're excited to make 750 The Game the home for Cougar football,” Connoisseur Media Vice President and Market Manager Mark Handwerger said. “This multi-year partnership is a win for our listeners, our advertisers, and WSU fans."

In addition to the extensive Cougar Sports Network radio affiliate lineup, fans can stream every broadcast free on the WSU Cougars Gameday app or at WSUCougars.com. Football broadcasts are also available on SiriusXM satellite radio.

The Cougar football broadcast team returns for another season, featuring play-by-play announcer Chris King (third season), analyst Alex Brink (ninth season), and sideline reporter Jessamyn McIntyre (15th season). The crew will bring listeners every moment of the action, beginning with the season opener on September 6.

Coverage begins two hours before kickoff with the Cougar Tailgate Show and continues through the final whistle, wrapping up with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show. Derek Deis hosts pregame and postgame coverage, joined throughout the season by former WSU players Grady Emmerson and Billy Newman, providing analysis and insight before and after each game.

 

ABOUT CONNOISSEUR MEDIA

Connoisseur Media Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is one of the top 10 U.S. radio broadcasters, operating more than 200 stations across dozens of markets. Built on its heritage stations in Connecticut and Long Island, Connoisseur has grown into a respected nationwide media company dedicated to delivering great local content, building strong relationships, and serving communities with integrity.

The Cougar Sports Network is the official radio and digital broadcasting network for Washington State Athletics, managed by Playfly Sports. 

 

Stream every game for free on the WSU Cougars Gameday App or at wsucougars.com/audio.

Cougar Sports Network Football Radio Affiliates

City                              Call Sign          Frequency

Brewster                      KCSY               101.3 FM

Chehalis                      KMNT              104.3 FM

Chelan                         KCSY               95.3 FM

Colville                        KCVL                1240 AM

Colville                        KCVL                94.1 FM

Longview                     KEDO               99.9 FM

Longview                     KEDO               1270 AM

Methow Valley             KCSY               106.3 FM

Mount Vernon              KBRC               102.9 FM

Mount Vernon              KBRC               1430 AM

Omak                           KNCW             92.7 FM

Portland                       KXTG               750 AM

Pullman                       KHTR               104.3 FM

Tri-Cities                      KONA              610 AM

Walla Walla                 KGDC               92.9 FM

Walla Walla                 KGDC               1320 AM

Wapato                        KBBO              104.5 FM

Yakima                         KBBO              1390 AM

Seattle                         KIRO                710 AM

Spokane                      KXLY                920 AM

Spokane                      KXLY                100.7 FM

Wenatchee                  KCSY               93.9 FM

                            

*In case Seattle Mariners conflict                 

Seattle                         KTTH               770 AM

Seattle                         KTTH               94.5 FM

Yakima                         KTCR                980 AM

 

 