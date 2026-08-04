WSU, 750 The Game Expand Cougar Football Coverage in Portland

PULLMAN, Wash. (August 4, 2026) – Washington State University Athletics and Connoisseur Media in Portland announced a new multi-year partnership Tuesday.

The partnership expands Cougar Football radio broadcasts throughout the Portland and Vancouver area and aligns WSU with one of Portland’s largest sports stations, 750 The Game (KXTG). The partnership includes all game broadcasts along with pregame and postgame coverage.

“Partnering with 750 The Game increases our visibility in the Portland and Southwest Washington region and reinforces our commitment to growing the Washington State brand in one of the Pacific Northwest's key markets,” Haarlow said.

This partnership allows us to reach more Cougar alumni, fans and future Cougs while expanding access to Cougar Football across the region.”

750 The Game, Portland's Number One Sports Station, is Portland's home of the Seattle Mariners, Dan Patrick, Jim Rome and Westwood One Sports. 750 The Game's signal is 50,000 watts daytime and 20,000 nighttime, providing Cougar Football expansive coverage across Portland and Southwest Washington.

"Washington State football has one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in the Northwest, and we're excited to make 750 The Game the home for Cougar football,” Connoisseur Media Vice President and Market Manager Mark Handwerger said. “This multi-year partnership is a win for our listeners, our advertisers, and WSU fans."

In addition to the extensive Cougar Sports Network radio affiliate lineup, fans can stream every broadcast free on the WSU Cougars Gameday app or at WSUCougars.com. Football broadcasts are also available on SiriusXM satellite radio.

The Cougar football broadcast team returns for another season, featuring play-by-play announcer Chris King (third season), analyst Alex Brink (ninth season), and sideline reporter Jessamyn McIntyre (15th season). The crew will bring listeners every moment of the action, beginning with the season opener on September 6.

Coverage begins two hours before kickoff with the Cougar Tailgate Show and continues through the final whistle, wrapping up with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show. Derek Deis hosts pregame and postgame coverage, joined throughout the season by former WSU players Grady Emmerson and Billy Newman, providing analysis and insight before and after each game.

ABOUT CONNOISSEUR MEDIA

Connoisseur Media Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is one of the top 10 U.S. radio broadcasters, operating more than 200 stations across dozens of markets. Built on its heritage stations in Connecticut and Long Island, Connoisseur has grown into a respected nationwide media company dedicated to delivering great local content, building strong relationships, and serving communities with integrity.

The Cougar Sports Network is the official radio and digital broadcasting network for Washington State Athletics, managed by Playfly Sports.

Stream every game for free on the WSU Cougars Gameday App or at wsucougars.com/audio.

Cougar Sports Network Football Radio Affiliates

City Call Sign Frequency

Brewster KCSY 101.3 FM

Chehalis KMNT 104.3 FM

Chelan KCSY 95.3 FM

Colville KCVL 1240 AM

Colville KCVL 94.1 FM

Longview KEDO 99.9 FM

Longview KEDO 1270 AM

Methow Valley KCSY 106.3 FM

Mount Vernon KBRC 102.9 FM

Mount Vernon KBRC 1430 AM

Omak KNCW 92.7 FM

Portland KXTG 750 AM

Pullman KHTR 104.3 FM

Tri-Cities KONA 610 AM

Walla Walla KGDC 92.9 FM

Walla Walla KGDC 1320 AM

Wapato KBBO 104.5 FM

Yakima KBBO 1390 AM

Seattle KIRO 710 AM

Spokane KXLY 920 AM

Spokane KXLY 100.7 FM

Wenatchee KCSY 93.9 FM

*In case Seattle Mariners conflict

Seattle KTTH 770 AM

Seattle KTTH 94.5 FM

Yakima KTCR 980 AM