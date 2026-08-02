Cougs in the NFL | 14 Cougars Open NFL Training Camp

PULLMAN, Wash. (August 2, 2026) – Fourteen Washington State Cougars open NFL Training Camps this past week.

Last season, 14 Cougars played in the NFL regular season, six continued their seasons in the playoffs, two played in Super Bowl LX and Abraham Lucas won Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks.

WSU had a player in the Super Bowl for the fourth straight season and fifth in the last six seasons. Deone Bucannon won Super Bowl LV (2021) with Tampa Bay, Jaylen Watson of Kansas City beat Andre Dillard and Gardner Minshew II with Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII (2023), Watson and Kansas City won Super Bowl LVIII (2024), Watson and Jaden Hicks played in Super Bowl LIX (2025), Abraham Lucas of Seattle beat Kyle Williams of New England in Super Bowl LX (2026).

2026 NFL COUGS

River Cracraft | WR | Washington Commanders

Beginning his ninth NFL season, Cracraft opened camp with the Commanders after appearing in two games and had two punt returns last season with the club.

Daiyan Henley | LB | Los Angeles Chargers

Beginning his fourth NFL season, Henley started all 17 games he appeared in for the Chargers and made a team-high 103 tackles with 3.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Jaden Hicks | S | Kansas City Chiefs

Beginning his third NFL season, appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs last season, made three starts with 49 tackles, shared a sack and broke up four passes.

Brennan Jackson | DE | Las Vegas Raiders

Beginning his third NFL season, appeared in three games with the Raiders last season and made three tackles before suffering season-ending injury.

Cam Lampkin | CB | Los Angeles Rams

Beginning his third NFL season, Lampkin was on the practice squad and did not appear in a game last season.

Tucker Large | DB | Philadelphia Eagles

Beginning his rookie NFL season, Large signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Abraham Lucas | OT | Seattle Seahawks

Beginning his fifth NFL Season, Lucas started all 20 games at right tackle last season, helping the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Frankie Luvu | LB | Washington Commanders

Beginning his ninth NFL season, started all 17 games for the Commanders last season and made 86 tackles with three sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Gardner Minshew II | QB | Kansas City Chiefs

Beginning his eighth NFL season, appeared in four games for the Chiefs last season, one as a starter before suffering an injury. Minshew II opened training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Esa Pole | OL | Kansas City Chiefs

Beginning his second NFL season, Pole appeared in three games and made two starts at left tackle for the Chiefs last season.

Chau Smith-Wade | CB | Carolina Panthers

Beginning his third NFL season, Smith-Wade appeared in 16 games for the Panthers last season, six as a starter and made 56 tackles with two pass breakups and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Jalen Thompson | S | Dallas Cowboys

Beginning his eighth NFL season, Thompson started all 15 games appeared in for the Cardinals last season and made 95 tackles with one sack, six pass breakups and one forced fumble. He signed a free agent deal with Dallas Cowboys in the offseason.

Jaylen Watson | CB | Los Angeles Rams

Beginning his fifth NFL season, Watson started all 15 games appeared in for the Chiefs and made 64 tackles with two sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions. Missed final two games with an injury. Watson signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyle Williams | WR | New England Patriots

Beginning his second NFL season, Williams appeared in 19 games for the Patriots last season and made 11 catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns.