Jackie Mudd Promoted to Swimming Associate Head Coach

PULLMAN, Wash. (August 1, 2026) – Jackie Mudd was promoted to Washington State Swimming Associated Head Coach, head coach Russell Whitaker announced Saturday.

This past season, in her first season at Washington State, Mudd helped the Cougars finish second at the Mountain West Conference Championships, posting their second straight undefeated season after going 7-0 in dual meets and produced 12 All-Conference selections, four All-Conference relay teams, and two All-Americans for the first time in program history.



This past season, the Cougars set 47 WSU Top-10 times, set 16 school records, nine Gibb Pool records, four swimmers earned Academic All-District honors including one Academic All-America honor. Multiple Cougars earned trips to the NCAA Championships this past season in senior Emily Lundgren and sophomore Darcy Revitt who became the first set of Cougar teammates to earn All-America honors in the same season.



“Jackie has quickly established herself as an amazing recruiter for our program,” Whitaker said. “Jackie’s ability to connect with young women, to find athletes who will build on our team culture, and help us continue our excellence in and out of the pool is phenomenal. Her shared vision for the future of our program in helping us pursue a Pac-12 Championship, continued presence at the NCAA Championships, and continuing to excel in the classroom will continue to be a great resource. She has solidified herself as an amazing leader of our distance athletes and I am excited to see the impact she has on more of our team this year with this new promotion. Congrats Jackie and excited to see what's in store!"

At the 2026 MWC Championships in Houston, despite not having a diving program, the Cougars finished second among the 11 teams for the best finish at a conference championships in program history. The Cougars claimed seven event titles, six individuals medaled and a program-record 12 swimmers and four relays earned All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Mudd joined WSU after working the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s programs at the Colorado School of Mines and has worked as an assistant coach on the USA Swimming program, working with swimmers ages 8-18. In her only season at Colorado School of Mines, Mudd coached the distance and IM group while also serving as the programs’ recruiting coordinator where she produced the top Division II incoming recruiting class in the country according to SwimCloud.