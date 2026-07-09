WSU, Seattle Sports Announce New Flagship Agreement and Expanded Partnership

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 9, 2026) – Washington State University Athletics and the Bonneville Seattle Media Group announced a new multi-year partnership Thursday.

The new partnership allows Cougar Athletics to expand its reach in the Puget Sound region, as Seattle Sports (710-AM) will once again serve as the Seattle flagship station for Washington State Football and Men’s Basketball broadcasts. Seattle Sports also serves as the radio flagship station of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners, connecting sports fans with their favorite teams across the Pacific Northwest region.

The Cougar Sports Network is the official radio and digital broadcasting network for Washington State Athletics, managed by Playfly Sports.

Cougar Football and Men’s Basketball radio broadcasts, along with pregame and postgame coverage, will primarily air on 710 KIRO-AM (Seattle Sports). In the event of scheduling conflicts with Seattle Mariners or Seattle Seahawks broadcasts, WSU game coverage will shift to 770 KTTH-AM. All games will air live on the Seattle Sports app.

"Seattle Sports gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with Cougs across Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest,” WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow said. “As the region's premier sports media brand, Seattle Sports provides a tremendous platform to share the stories of our programs, student-athletes and coaches. Reaching all Cougs wherever they are is critical to our outreach, and we're excited about what this partnership means for the future of Washington State Athletics."

The partnership also expands Cougar Football’s presence across Seattle Sports digital platforms. Throughout the football season, Washington State Head Coach Kirby Moore will join former Cougar standout and Seattle Sports host Michael Bumpus for a weekly video interview on Bump & Stacy. The segment will air each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and will also be available across Seattle Sports’ digital and social media channels, providing fans with weekly insight into the program.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Washington State University Athletics at such an exciting time, as the new Pac-12 takes shape and the Kirby Moore era begins,” said Seattle Sports Program Director Kyle Brown. “At Seattle Sports, our goal is to be more than just a radio station. This renewed and expanded partnership allows us to deliver even more coverage for Cougar fans through enhanced on-air programming, original video content, and the Seattle Sports app – connecting fans across Western Washington and around the world.”

Other highlights of the expanded partnership include, for the first time, Cougar Women’s Basketball game broadcasts being available for streaming through the Seattle Sports app. Additionally, one Washington State Baseball game broadcast each season will air on Seattle Sports (710-AM).

Fans will also benefit from expanded streaming access across multiple platforms. WSU Football, Men’s Basketball, and Women’s Basketball games will be available via both the Seattle Sports app and the WSU Cougars Gameday app. Coaches shows and all WSU Baseball broadcasts will continue to stream exclusively on the WSU Cougars Gameday app.

About Seattle Sports (710 AM)

Seattle Sports is the home of top-rated local programs, insider content and nationally renowned ESPN radio shows live on the air at 710 AM, online at SeattleSports.com and streaming on the go with the Seattle Sports app. Local hosts include Brock Huard, Mike Salk, Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost, Bob Stelton, and Dave Wyman, as well as Mariners Insider Shannon Drayer, Seattle Sports serves as the radio flagship station of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, and Washington State Cougars. In addition, Seattle Sports programming can be heard in Spokane, Tri Cities, and Yakima, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee as part of the Seattle Sports Radio Network. For more information about Seattle Sports, visit www.SeattleSports.com.

About Bonneville International Corporation

Bonneville International is an integrated media and marketing solutions company dedicated to building up, connecting, informing, and celebrating families and communities. Founded in 1964, Bonneville currently operates radio and TV stations, local websites, chart topping podcasts and other digital distribution assets in six western U.S. markets. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, a for-profit arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For more information about Bonneville International, please visit www.bonneville.com.