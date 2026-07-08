Cougar Soccer Completes 2026 Schedule

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State soccer team will play eight home games at Lower Soccer Field as part of its upcoming 2026 schedule. The Cougars will host four Pac-12 games at Lower Soccer Field as part of the larger 17-match slate, hoping to qualify for the inaugural Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Tournament, November 11-15.

Under first-year head coach Chris Citowicki, the Cougar soccer team will ring in the school year with the first athletic event on campus, Wednesday, August 12, against Idaho at 6 p.m. The opening weekend continues Saturday, August 15 against South Florida at 6 p.m.

The Cougars will take a Midwest road trip to the Dakotas, visiting South Dakota State, Thursday, August 20, at 5 p.m. PT in Brookings, S.D. WSU will travel north to Fargo, N.D. to play North Dakota State, Sunday, August 23 at 11 a.m. PT. The August soccer slate concludes with a home match against UC Irvine, Thursday, August 27, at 6 p.m., marking the third-consecutive season facing the Anteaters.

The September schedule is front-loaded, beginning with a trip to Oahu, Hawai’i for the 2026 OUTRIGGER No Ka Oi. The Cougs will face Utah Valley, Thursday, September 3, at 6 p.m. PT. Wazzu will return to Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, Sunday, September 6 for a 6:30 p.m. PT kickoff against hosting Hawai’i.

WSU concludes its nonconference road slate at Cal State Fullerton, Sunday, September 13 at 2 p.m. The final nonconference home game is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, hosting Seattle U at 6 p.m. The Cougs will enjoy a two-week respite before the beginning of Pac-12 Conference play.

Washington State opens its Pac-12 schedule against Oregon State at Lower Soccer Field, Thursday, October 1, beginning Pullman’s Family Weekend festivities. The Cougars and Beavers are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. in a continuous series dating back to 1991. Following the WSU football game Saturday evening against Fresno State, the Cougar women will face the Bulldogs on the soccer pitch, Sunday, October 4 at noon.

First-year head coach Chris Citowicki leads Wazzu on its first conference road trip of the season, traveling to Logan, Utah to face Utah State, Thursday, October 8. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. PT (7 p.m. MT) at Bell Field, where the Cougars shut out the No. 8 Aggies two years ago.

After a week’s respite, WSU travels north to face Gonzaga, Saturday, October 17, at Luger Field. The Bulldogs enter the Pac-12 after two seasons as conference foes in the West Coast Conference. The Cougs and Zags renew a 36-year-old series with a schedule 6 p.m. kickoff in Spokane.

Washington State’s final home weekend begins, Thursday, October 22 against San Diego State. The Cougars begin Homecoming Weekend with a tentative 6 p.m. kickoff against the Aztecs at Lower Soccer Field. The Cougars will celebrate their final home game of the season, Sunday, October 25, hosting the Texas State Bobcats at 1 p.m.

The Cougars’ 2026 regular season concludes on the road, beginning Saturday, October 31 at Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado. WSU and CSU are slated to kick off at 1 p.m. in a Halloween showdown, the first all-time meeting between the programs. In the final game, WSU faces the Broncos, Thursday, November 5, in Boise, Idaho at 6 p.m. PT (7 p.m. MT). The Cougs have never lost to BSU in five meetings but have not faced their Snake River foe in 10 seasons.

The top four teams from the conference will qualify for the inaugural Pac-12 Championships with the semifinals occurring either Wednesday, November 11 or Thursday, November 12, followed by the championship final Saturday, November 14 or Sunday, November 15. Both semifinals and the final will be hosted at the same site and will be determined by which Pac-12 school has the highest non-conference RPI.

Cougar soccer season tickets are on sale now at wsucougars.com. Follow WSU soccer on social media and stay up to date on Cougar news, on Instagram, X, and Facebook.