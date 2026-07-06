Cougs in Pro Ball – July 6

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 6, 2026) – Twelve Washington State Cougars continue their playing career throughout professional baseball including Kyle Manzardo and Ryan Walker in the big leagues.

Kyle Manzardo | 1B/DH | Cleveland Guardians

In 81 games with the Guardians this season, Manzardo is hitting .225 with seven doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 29 RBI to go along with 31 runs scored.

Ryan Walker | RHP | San Francisco Giants

In 25 appearances for the Giants this season, Walker has recorded three saves, three holds and 19 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

Ian Hamilton | RHP | Atlanta Braves | Triple – A

Hamilton joined the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after pitching with the Yankees the last three seasons. This season, Hamilton has made four appearances for the Braves, including three last week, where he has struck out four in 4.2 innings. He has made 21 appearances for Triple – A Gwinnett this season where he his 2-0 with four saves, two holds, a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

Brandon White | RHP | Miami Marlins | Triple – A

White has made 14 appearances including 13 starts in Double – A and Triple – A this season. White went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings for Double – A before being promoted to Triple – A Jacksonville in late May. In Triple – A, White has made seven starts and gone 3-3 with 43 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.

Jonah Advincula | OF | Cleveland Guardians | Double – A

Advincula was injured in spring training, went on a rehab assignment to play for the Guardians in the Arizona Cactus League and joined Double – A Akron where he has appeared in five games, gone 7-for-20 with three doubles, two home runs, one stolen base and seven runs scored.

Sam Brown | INF | Washington Nationals | Double – A

In 51 games played in Double-A, Brown is hitting .249 with 47 hits including 11 doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI and 18 runs scored. Brown was part of a trade last July, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Washington Nationals.

Zane Mills | RHP | Chicago Cubs | Double – A

Mills joined the Chicago Cubs organization this past offseason and made one appearance this season, striking out four in three innings for Double – A Knoxville. Mills suffered a season-ending injury.

Dakota Hawkins | RHP | New York Mets | High – A

Hawkins has made 18 appearances and six starts for three different levels for the Mets. Hawkins has made one appearance at Double – A, one at Triple – A and 16 at his current club High – A Brooklyn where he is 2-0 with two holds, a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 innings.

Will Cresswell | C | Toronto Blue Jays | Single – A

Cresswell was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer and played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic early this spring. This season, Cresswell has appeared in 32 games and recorded 15 hits with two doubles, one home run, eight RBI and 11 runs scored.

Connor Wilford | RHP | Seattle Mariners | ACL

Wilford had made seven starts for Lexington in the American Independent League before the Seattle Mariners recently purchased his contract. This season for Lexington, Wilford recorded 40 strikeouts with just three walks in 37.2 innings. Wilford was recently assigned to the ACL Mariners, fired five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first career start, earned a win with three innings for relief, striking out three and was promoted to High-A Inland Empire where he started and struck out six in four innings.

A.J. Block | LHP | Lake Country | American Independent League

Block finished last season at Double – A with Los Angeles and recently pitched in 14 games for Durango in the Mexican League where he recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Block recently signed with the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association Independent League in Wisconsin where he has appeared in five games including four starts and struck out 20 over 18 innings.

Jacob Morrow | C | Lincoln | American Independent League

In 24 games for Lincoln, Nebraska, Morrow is hitting .360 with six doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored.