Women’s Basketball Unveils 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 31, 2026) – Washington State women’s basketball has announced its 2026-27 non-conference schedule, featuring 16 games, seven in Pullman and nine on the road.

The Cougars will open up the 2026-27 season on the road at California on Nov. 2 and at Oregon on Nov. 6. WSU will return home for three after that to host Idaho (Nov. 9), Southern Utah (Nov. 13) and Washington (Nov. 17).

The team heads out to the Cancun Challenge to take on Kansas (Nov. 26) and Missouri State (Nov. 27), and then will play at Nevada on Dec. 1 to finish the road trip.

Once back home, WSU will play Portland (Dec. 6) and Eastern Washington (Dec. 8) before taking off again against Arizona State (Dec. 12) and at San Diego (Dec. 13) in a multi-team event hosted by the Toreros.

After another home game against UNLV on Dec. 16, the Cougars head east to the Hawk Classic in Philadelphia to play Liberty (Dec. 20) and then either St. Joseph’s or Holy Cross on Dec. 21.

WSU will conclude its 2026-27 non-conference slate on Dec. 30 at home hosting Cal State LA.

The team’s Pac-12 schedule and full slate of start times will be announced at a later date.

2026-27 Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2026-27 WSU women’s basketball season are now available. Renewals can be found HERE, or to purchase new season tickets click HERE. Secure your seat in Beasley Coliseum and don’t miss out on the action.

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Washington State 2026-27 Women’s Basketball Schedule

11/2 – at California

11/6 – at Oregon

11/9 – IDAHO

11/13 – SOUTHERN UTAH

11/17 - WASHINGTON

11/26 – vs. Kansas^

11/27 – vs. Missouri State^

12/1 – at Nevada

12/6 – PORTLAND

12/8 – EASTERN WASHINGTON

12/12 – vs. Arizona State$

12/13 – at San Diego$

12/16 – UNLV

12/20 – vs. Liberty&

12/21 – vs. St. Joseph’s/Holy Cross&

12/30 – CAL STATE LA

Bold = Home match

^ = Cancun Challenge (Cancun, Mexico)

%= San Diego MTE (San Diego, Calif.)

&= Hawk Classic (Philadelphia, Pa.)