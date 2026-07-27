Anna Bearss Named Associate Head Coach for Track & Cross-Country

PULLMAN, Wash. – Anna Bearss was named the associate head coach for the Washington State men’s and women’s cross-country and track teams, WSU Head Coach Wayne Phipps announced Monday. Bearss arrives to WSU from the University of Oklahoma where she served as the co-head coach for the Sooner’s cross-country program, and an assistant coach for the distance events on the track.

Bearss spent the last two seasons in Norman and brings nearly a decade of experience to the Palouse, including stops at Drake, Akron, South Dakota State, and Indiana State. A native of Rochester, Indiana, Bearss graduated from Indiana State University in 2018, beginning her coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach with the Sycamores.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anna to Pullman,” Coach Phipps said. “She brings an infectious energy to training and has a proven history of success across the country. Welcome to WSU, Anna!”

Bearss spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons at Drake University, in Des Moines, Iowa, serving as the associate head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach for distance events. In the fall of 2023, the women’s cross-country team notched its highest finish in program history at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships.

On the track, Bearss coached senior Brooke Mullins to a new school record in the indoor mile (4:46.01) and the 3000-meter steeplechase (10:08.10). During her first season, Bearss assisted the women’s cross-country squad to third place in the Missouri Valley Conference, the team’s best finish since 2000.

A year prior, Bearss spent one season at the University of Akron as the head women’s cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach. Under Bearss guidance, the Lady Zips finished third at the Mid-American Conference Cross Country Championship, their best finish in over a decade, and won both the indoor and outdoor track and field MAC Championship titles.

From 2018-21, Bearss coached women’s distance and middle-distances at South Dakota State University, earning several conference titles and honors, broke school records, and qualified the Jackrabbits for the NCAA West Preliminary rounds.

Bearss also holds a master’s in sociology from South Dakota State in 2021. Follow WSU cross country and track and stay up to date on Cougar news, follow the program on social media including Instagram, X, and Facebook.

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