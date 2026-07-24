Tyler Mariucci Joins Cougar Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 24, 2026) – Tyler Mariucci was named the Washington State Athletics Executive Senior Associate Director of Athletics, WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow announced Friday.

Mariucci joins Washington State to oversee the Cougar Athletic Fund and Cougar Athletics Ticket Office. Mariucci comes to Pullman after serving the previous three years as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development at Fresno State. There, Mariucci oversaw all athletic fundraising efforts and ticketing operations, leading them to three consecutive record-breaking fundraising years where they generated over $35 million in support, including $14.5 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

"Tyler has a strong track record of growing revenue and building relationships," Haarlow said. "His experience overseeing fundraising and ticket operations makes him a tremendous addition to our team. Tyler will play an important role in strengthening support for Cougar Athletics and enhancing the experience for our donors and fans."

Mariucci has held executive and senior leadership roles spanning the Mountain West, Big Ten, American and Western Athletic conferences during great transformation and change. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for significant increases in revenue generation, conference realignment and as Director of Athletics at California Baptist University, elevating a department to a full status member of NCAA Division I.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Washington State Athletics Department,” Mariucci said. “I want to sincerely thank Jon Haarlow and Brad Hutchins for their confidence in me and for this opportunity. Growing up watching the Pac-12, I have always had a deep respect for the Cougars and their ability to compete at the highest level. WSU’s passionate and nationally respected fan base has always made it among the most special places in college athletics.

“As we begin a new era in the newly formed Pac-12 Conference and pursue championships across all sports, I look forward to serving our student-athletes, working alongside an outstanding team, generating the resources necessary for success, and helping build upon the proud tradition and bright future of Cougar Athletics.”

Prior to Fresno State, he served as Director of Athletics at California Baptist University, eclipsing program record fundraising numbers and announcing several multi-million-dollar facility renovations. Before CBU he was at San Diego State serving as Executive Director of the Aztec Club that generated a national standard, setting all-time school records of $33.6 million in pledges, commitments, and total donors.

Additionally, Mariucci has held administration roles at several institutions, including the University of Maryland, where he served during the university's transition from the ACC to the Big Ten.