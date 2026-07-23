Washington State University and The Realest Partner to Create Upcycled Memorabilia from Turf at Gesa Field

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 23, 2026) – The Realest, the leader in authenticated collectibles that fans can trust, own, and trade, has partnered with Washington State University Athletics to create a collection of unique ‘upcycled’ memorabilia made from the turf at Gesa Field, the university’s football stadium.

The playing surface at Gesa Field, which had been in place since 2014, was recently removed following the Cougars’ Spring Game and will be replaced by a new surface for the 2026 college football season.

The turf that the Cougars played on for more than a decade will be turned into collectibles by The Realest, allowing fans to bring home and preserve pieces of the field, including portions of the red end zones and midfield Washington State logo.

Starting July 23, fans will be able to purchase the collectible turf via TheRealest.com.

“We are incredibly proud of this project with Washington State, as it demonstrates not only how The Realest can deliver unique collectibles to fans, but also how we can innovate to avoid waste and help organizations turn refuse into something meaningful,” said The Realest Founder and CEO Scott Keeney (DJ Skee). “We’re grateful to our partners in the Washington State athletic department for embracing our vision, and together we hope to set an example for how others throughout the college sports ecosystem can eliminate waste while helping bring their fans closer to the university and their favorite college teams.”

“We're always looking for creative ways to build authentic connections with our fans,” said Washington State Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow. “This limited release gives Cougs the opportunity to own a piece of Gesa Field and celebrate the memories, traditions, and moments that make Cougar Football special.”

The Realest provides a seamless, end-to-end solution for partners, handling authentication, fulfillment, payments, and resale infrastructure. This turnkey approach reduces operational lift and gives partners a modern way to engage fans through authenticated physical collectibles with ongoing value.

The Realest continues to redefine how fans experience and own iconic moments connected to sports and culture through partnerships with teams across the NFL and NBA, as well as partnerships with the MLB Players Association, FIFA, MLS, Unrivaled, PGA of America, PWHL, WPBL, and more.

For more information, visit TheRealest.com.

About The Realest

The Realest is the leader in authenticated collectibles and memorabilia that fans can trust, own, and trade. The company works directly with athletes, artists, teams, leagues, and studios to authenticate moments at the source and deliver physical products that deepen fandom and build community for leading global rights-holders across sports, film, and music. Through its TRuEST™ authentication system and secure marketplace, The Realest gives partners new ways to engage fans and unlock long-term value.

To date, The Realest has partnered with and developed collectibles alongside teams across the NFL and NBA, as well as leagues and organizations including FIFA, MLB Players Association, MLS, PBR, PGA of America, PWHL, Unrivaled, and WPBL, as well as films such as Wicked for Good and Gladiator II, and artists including Snoop Dogg and Usher.

Media Contacts

FINN Partners (The Realest)

TheRealest@finnpartners.com