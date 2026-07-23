Volleyball Earns Third-Straight AVCA Team Academic Award

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 23, 2026) – The Washington State volleyball team has earned the 2026 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, receiving the honor for the third consecutive season Thursday morning.



The Cougs finished the year with a cumulative team GPA of 3.52 to earn the Team Academic Award, while seeing eight student-athletes post at least one 4.0 semester.



The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.



About the AVCA

The association’s mission is to advance the sport of volleyball with AVCA coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development. The membership includes more than 10,000 collegiate, professional, high school, club, and youth volleyball coaches—primarily in the United States. The AVCA represents women’s volleyball, men’s volleyball, and beach volleyball coaches, and works to increase exposure and recognition for the sport of volleyball. Further information is available at avca.org.