Football Home Sideline Moving to South Side of Gesa Field in 2026

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 21, 2026) – As part of the improvements being made to the fan experience at Gesa Field, Washington State Football will be swapping its home sideline to now be located on the south side of Gesa Field, with the visiting team positioned on the north side moving into the 2026 season.

"With the new era of the Pac-12, updated conference policies allow us to enhance the game day experience,” said WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow. “Our students are a vital part of the atmosphere, and this change will help create even more energy at Gesa Field alongside our new fan enhancements. We also want to be respectful of our loyal season ticket holders who may wish to relocate, and we'll do our best to accommodate those requests. We're excited for a great season and expect Gesa Field to be electric come September 19. Go Cougs!"

If football season ticket holders want to adjust their season ticket location due to this change, please call 1-800-GO-COUGS or email athletictickets@wsu.edu. A ticket office representative will be able to assist you in the relocation. The ticket office is open during the summer, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fans wishing to change their season ticket seat location are encouraged to do so this week before single-game tickets are on sale. Seats can be moved after the single-game on sale, however, there will be less availability to choose from. Single-game tickets will be on sale to Cougar Athletic Fund members on Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Click HERE to see live season ticket availability. Click HERE to see the season ticket pricing map.