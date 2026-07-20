Women’s Basketball Announces 2026-27 Coaching Staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 20, 2026) – Washington State women’s basketball and Head Coach Kamie Ethridge have announced the program’s coaching staff for the 2026-27 season.

The announcement is highlighted by two additions to the staff ahead of the upcoming season, featuring former Cougar standout Ula Motuga joining as an assistant coach, and recent WSU grad and WSU student manager, Mattias Lindgren, as Video Coordinator.

“It is with such excitement that I announce Ula Motuga returning to the Cougs as an Assistant coach, and Mattias Lindgren moving from a student manager to a full-time coach position,” said Ethridge. “Coug Nation, help us welcome these two new coaches, support our 2026-27 team and buy season tickets now for WSU women’s basketball! Go Cougs!”

Ethridge enters her ninth season as Head Coach of the Cougars, along with Associate Head Coach Laurie Koehn also beginning her ninth season at WSU. Director of Player Personnel Deb Patterson returns for her eighth season and Assistant Coach Camille Williams returns for her seventh.

Ula Motuga – Assistant Coach

Motuga returns to Pullman for the 2026-27 season as Assistant Coach.

Prior to this role, Motuga spent two seasons as part of the Nevada women's basketball coaching staff.

Before that, she spent five years in a Cougars uniform, and ended her career with the most games played in program history and eighth all-time in total rebounds. Motuga helped take the team from just nine wins when she came into the program as a freshman, to 23 wins and a Pac-12 Tournament Championship in 2023 to cap her playing career.

Besides her accomplishments on the court, Motuga was selected to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll four times. She was also a Graduate Assistant for Student-Athlete Development in 2023-24.

Motuga, originally from Logan City, Australia, graduated from WSU with her Bachelor's in 2022 and her Master's in 2024.

“Ula was our first recruit when we came to WSU,” said Ethridge. “She chose the Cougs before we ever won a game. In Ula’s four years as a Coug she led us to three NCAA tournaments and a 2023 Pac-12 Tournament Championship. I am excited to hire someone who bleeds crimson and is a Coug through and through. She is loyal, young, has a tremendous basketball IQ and is driven to come back into our program in a new role and impact winning again!”

Mattias Lindgren – Video Coordinator

Lindgren joins the WSU women’s basketball staff as Video Coordinator for the 2026-27 season.

Prior to his current role, Lindgren has served as a student manager with the staff for three years overseeing data analytics. Before that, he was a member of the grey squad for two years.

He also spent time in the department as an intern with the creative media team and produced content for the women’s basketball in that time.

Lindgren earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and media production from WSU in 2026.

“Mattias brings expertise in graphic design, video/analytics, practice video cut-ups, and player development,” said Ethridge. “Mattias has shown tremendous enthusiasm and passion for our program.”

2026-27 SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2026-27 WSU women’s basketball season are on sale HERE.

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