Volleyball Announces 2026 Non-Conference Slate

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 15, 2026) – Washington State women’s volleyball has announced its 2026 non-conference schedule, featuring 10 matches, five in Pullman and five on the road.

The Cougars will open up the 2026 season hosting a home tournament in Bohler Gym Aug. 28-30. WSU takes on Omaha on Aug. 28, Montana on Aug. 29 and Central Michigan on Aug. 30.

After that, the Cougs head to Eugene, Oregon to take on Long Island (Sept. 5) and Oregon (Sept. 6). The following week the team is back out west in Seattle to play Lipscomb (Sept. 11), Southern Utah (Sept. 12) and Washington (Sept. 13).

WSU will round out its non-conference schedule back home with a pair of matches against Long Beach State, playing them both on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

The Cougars begin Pac-12 play on Sept. 24 with the inaugural Pac-12 Volleyball Championships running the week of Nov. 23.

A full slate of start times will be announced at a later date.

2026 Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2026 WSU Volleyball season are on sale and can be purchased HERE. Secure your seat in Bohler Gym and don’t miss out on the action this fall.

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Washington State 2026 Volleyball Schedule

8/28 – OMAHA^

8/29 – MONTANA^

8/30 – CENTRAL MICHIGAN^

9/5 – vs. Long Island

9/6 – at Oregon

9/11 – vs. Lipscomb

9/12 – vs. Southern Utah

9/13 – at Washington

9/17 – LONG BEACH STATE

9/18 – LONG BEACH STATE

9/24 – at Fresno State*

9/26 – at Oregon State*

10/3 – SAN DIEGO STATE*

10/8 – at Colorado State*

10/10 – at Texas State*

10/15 – at Boise State*

10/17 – FRESNO STATE*

10/22 – COLORADO STATE*

10/24 – TEXAS STATE*

10/29 – at Utah State*

10/31 – at San Diego State*

11/7 – at Gonzaga*

11/12 – UTAH STATE*

11/14 – OREGON STATE*

11/17 – BOISE STATE*

11/19 – GONZAGA*

Bold = Home match

^ = Cougar Invitational (Pullman, Wash.)

* = Pac-12 Match