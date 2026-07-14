Kimble Schuessler Named Cougar Baseball Assistant Coach

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 15, 2026) – Kimble Schuessler was named a Washington State Baseball Assistant Coach, head coach Nathan Choate announced Wednesday. Schuessler’s on field responsibilities will include the outfielders, coaching first base and assist working with the hitters.

Schuessler comes to WSU after coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater University of Texas last season. Schuessler helped Texas reach the College World Series, working with the Longhorn hitters, infielders and assisting with scouting reports.

“We are extremely excited to add Kimble Schuessler to our staff,” Choate said. “Kimble comes from one the most successful programs in the country, and there is no doubt his knowledge and toughness will benefit our players immensely.”

Schuessler, a native of Llano, Texas, began his career at Texas A&M before playing three seasons at Texas where he appeared in 131 career games, recorded 141 hits, 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 82 RBI. Schuessler was a two-time All-Regional Team selection, earned SEC All-Defensive Team accolades as a senior, earned a bachelor’s degree in physical culture and sport along with a master’s degree in sport management, both from Texas.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be part of Washington State Baseball and learn from Coach Choate and his staff,” Schuessler said. “They are a great program built on toughness and do an amazing job in developing players on and off the field. I'm looking forward to the journey ahead.”

The Cougars are coming off a 2026 Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship and the program’s first trip back to the NCAA Tournament since 2010.