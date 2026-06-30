WSU and Colville Tribes Announce Historic Partnership

PULLMAN, Wash. (June 30, 2026) - Washington State University Athletics and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation today announced a historic new partnership grounded in shared values of community, culture, and a commitment to developing future generations of leaders.
Under the five-year agreement, the largest annual sponsorship in WSU Athletics history, all Cougar uniforms will feature a Colville Tribe jersey patch. The initiative represents one of the most comprehensive uniform recognitions in college athletics and a first of its kind within the Pac-12.
"At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief in investing in young people, helping them become exceptional students, future leaders, and ultimately bringing them back home to strengthen the communities they love," said WSU President Betsy Cantwell. "That alignment of values is what made the Colville Tribes the right partner for this historic opportunity."
The partnership brings the 12 Tribes of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, who have lived since time immemorial in the lands known today as eastern Washington, together with the state's land-grant university. It builds on a longstanding relationship first formalized in 1997 and rooted in more than a century of shared commitment to this region's diverse and evolving needs.
The Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Jarred-Michael Erickson, said, "The Colville Tribes has partnered with WSU for decades now on a variety of topics related to education and culture. We are pleased to continue our partnership with this new and historic involvement in WSU's athletic program. Athletics instill character, and that is an important quality for Colville. There are multiple aspects to this deal, but I am sure our membership will especially enjoy seeing a Colville Tribes patch on WSU jerseys. Go Cougs!"
The $8.43 million agreement includes a $250,000 donation to the Cougar Athletic Excellence Fund in year one. It extends beyond sporting competition to include youth clinics in tribal communities, regional basketball development opportunities, and an AAU tribal tournament. A dedicated video series will highlight the connections between WSU student-athletes and tribal youth, creating greater visibility and shared understanding.
Additional elements include Colville Tribes entitlement games across multiple sports, special Nike N7 games for men's and women's basketball, and prominent integration across WSU Athletics platforms and game-day experiences.
"This is a historic partnership rooted in Eastern Washington," said WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Jon Haarlow. "It brings together two tradition-rich communities as we chart an exciting new path forward as leaders in the Pacific Northwest and the new Pac-12."
This deal was brokered in collaboration with Playfly Sports, the sports industry's leading revenue maximization company. Playfly serves as WSU's multimedia rights partner.
About the Colville Tribes
Today, more than 9,063 descendants of 12 aboriginal tribes of Indians are enrolled in the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. The twelve tribes which compose the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation include: ščəl ̕ámxəxʷ (deep water) or Chelan; wal ̕wáma (Wallowa people) or Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce; sx ̌ ʷyʔiɬp (sharp pointed trees) or Colville; šnt̕iyátkʷəxʷ (grass in the water) or Entiat; snʕáyckst (speckled fish) or Lakes; mətxʷu (blunt hills around a valley) or Methow; škwáxčənəxʷ (people living on the bank) or Moses-Columbia; nspilm (prairie) or Nespelem; uknaqin (seeing over the top) or Okanogan; palúšpam (people from Palouse) or Palus; sənpʕʷilx (grey mist as far as one can see) or San Poil, and šnp ̓ əšqʷáw̓ səxʷ (people in between) or Wenatchi.
About Washington State University
Washington State University is a premier public research institution dedicated to its land-grant mission of delivering accessible, high-impact education, research, and service for the 21st century. With campuses in Pullman, Spokane, the Tri-Cities, Vancouver, and Everett, as well as a robust Global Campus, four research centers, and Extension offices in all 39 counties as well as on the Colville Reservation, WSU provides statewide access to world-class learning and research that improves lives and expand opportunities for all.