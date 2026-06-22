Cougs in Pro Ball – June 22

PULLMAN, Wash. (June 22, 2026) – Twelve Washington State Cougars continue their playing career throughout professional baseball including Kyle Manzardo and Ryan Walker in the big leagues.
Kyle Manzardo | 1B/DH | Cleveland Guardians
In 68 games with the Guardians this season, Manzardo is hitting .238 with seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 26 RBI to go along with 26 runs scored while Cleveland leads the American League Central.
Ryan Walker | RHP | San Francisco Giants
Walker was called back up to the Giants two weeks ago. In 20 appearances for the Giants this season, Walker has recorded three saves, three holds and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Ian Hamilton | RHP | Atlanta Braves | Triple – A
Hamilton joined the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after pitching with the Yankees the last three seasons. This season, Hamilton has made one appearance for the Braves and 21 appearances for Triple – A Gwinnett where he his 2-0 with four saves, two holds, a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
Brandon White | RHP | Miami Marlins | Triple – A
White has made 12 appearances including 11 starts in Double – A and Triple – A this season. White went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings for Double – A before being promoted to Triple – A Jacksonville in late May. In Triple – A, White has made five starts and gone 2-3 with 31 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
Jonah Advincula | OF | Cleveland Guardians | Double – A
Advincula was injured in spring training, recently went on a rehab assignment to play for the Guardians in the Arizona Cactus League and joined Double – A Akron where he has appeared in five games, gone 7-for-20 with three doubles, two home runs, one stolen base and seven runs scored.
Sam Brown | INF | Washington Nationals | Double – A
In 45 games played in Double-A, Brown is hitting .250 with 41 hits including 11 doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored. Brown was part of a trade last July, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Washington Nationals.
Zane Mills | RHP | Chicago Cubs | Double – A
Mills joined the Chicago Cubs organization this past offseason and made one appearance this season, striking out four in three innings for Double – A Knoxville. Mills suffered a season-ending injury.
Dakota Hawkins | RHP | New York Mets | High – A
Hawkins has made 16 appearances and four starts for three different levels for the Mets. Hawkins has made one appearance at Double – A, one at Triple – A and 14 at his current club High – A Brooklyn where he is 1-0 with two holds, a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Will Cresswell | C | Toronto Blue Jays | Single – A
Cresswell was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer and played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic early this spring. This season, Cresswell has appeared in 27 games and recorded 12 hits with two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored.
Connor Wilford | RHP | Seattle Mariners | ACL
Wilford had made seven starts for Lexington in the American Independent League before the Seattle Mariners recently purchased his contract. This season for Lexington, Wilford recorded 40 strikeouts with just three walks in 37.2 innings. Wilford was recently assigned to the ACL Mariners, fired five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first career start and recently earned a win with three innings for relief, striking out three.
A.J. Block | LHP | Lake Country | American Independent League
Block finished last season at Double – A with Los Angeles and recently pitched in 14 games for Durango in the Mexican League where he recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Block recently signed with the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association Independent League in Wisconsin where he has appeared in three games including two starts and struck out 11 over eight innings.
Jacob Morrow | C | Lincoln | American Independent League
In 15 games for Lincoln, Nebraska, Morrow has 18 hits with four doubles, one home run, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.
Kyle Manzardo | 1B/DH | Cleveland Guardians
In 68 games with the Guardians this season, Manzardo is hitting .238 with seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 26 RBI to go along with 26 runs scored while Cleveland leads the American League Central.
Ryan Walker | RHP | San Francisco Giants
Walker was called back up to the Giants two weeks ago. In 20 appearances for the Giants this season, Walker has recorded three saves, three holds and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Ian Hamilton | RHP | Atlanta Braves | Triple – A
Hamilton joined the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after pitching with the Yankees the last three seasons. This season, Hamilton has made one appearance for the Braves and 21 appearances for Triple – A Gwinnett where he his 2-0 with four saves, two holds, a 3.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
Brandon White | RHP | Miami Marlins | Triple – A
White has made 12 appearances including 11 starts in Double – A and Triple – A this season. White went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings for Double – A before being promoted to Triple – A Jacksonville in late May. In Triple – A, White has made five starts and gone 2-3 with 31 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
Jonah Advincula | OF | Cleveland Guardians | Double – A
Advincula was injured in spring training, recently went on a rehab assignment to play for the Guardians in the Arizona Cactus League and joined Double – A Akron where he has appeared in five games, gone 7-for-20 with three doubles, two home runs, one stolen base and seven runs scored.
Sam Brown | INF | Washington Nationals | Double – A
In 45 games played in Double-A, Brown is hitting .250 with 41 hits including 11 doubles, three home runs, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored. Brown was part of a trade last July, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Washington Nationals.
Zane Mills | RHP | Chicago Cubs | Double – A
Mills joined the Chicago Cubs organization this past offseason and made one appearance this season, striking out four in three innings for Double – A Knoxville. Mills suffered a season-ending injury.
Dakota Hawkins | RHP | New York Mets | High – A
Hawkins has made 16 appearances and four starts for three different levels for the Mets. Hawkins has made one appearance at Double – A, one at Triple – A and 14 at his current club High – A Brooklyn where he is 1-0 with two holds, a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 innings.
Will Cresswell | C | Toronto Blue Jays | Single – A
Cresswell was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer and played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic early this spring. This season, Cresswell has appeared in 27 games and recorded 12 hits with two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored.
Connor Wilford | RHP | Seattle Mariners | ACL
Wilford had made seven starts for Lexington in the American Independent League before the Seattle Mariners recently purchased his contract. This season for Lexington, Wilford recorded 40 strikeouts with just three walks in 37.2 innings. Wilford was recently assigned to the ACL Mariners, fired five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first career start and recently earned a win with three innings for relief, striking out three.
A.J. Block | LHP | Lake Country | American Independent League
Block finished last season at Double – A with Los Angeles and recently pitched in 14 games for Durango in the Mexican League where he recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Block recently signed with the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association Independent League in Wisconsin where he has appeared in three games including two starts and struck out 11 over eight innings.
Jacob Morrow | C | Lincoln | American Independent League
In 15 games for Lincoln, Nebraska, Morrow has 18 hits with four doubles, one home run, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.