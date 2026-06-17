Women’s Basketball to Play in 2026 Cancun Challenge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (June 17, 2026) – Washington State women's basketball has been officially announced as a participant in the 2026 Cancun Challenge, which will take place Thanksgiving week at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
Powered by Triple Crown Sports, the 2026 event marks the 21st edition of the women's tournament. The event runs Nov. 26-28 with Kansas, Miami (OH), Minnesota, and two additional opponents still to be determined, joining Washington State in the six-team Riviera Tournament.
Additional team announcements, scheduling details and broadcast information will be released on the event website as the field is finalized: Cancun Challenge
Fan packages are available for those looking to make a week of it — warm weather, world-class resort amenities and high-level college basketball all in one place: Fan Packages – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
FOLLOW US
For more information on the Washington State women's basketball team, follow @WSUCougarWBB on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Powered by Triple Crown Sports, the 2026 event marks the 21st edition of the women's tournament. The event runs Nov. 26-28 with Kansas, Miami (OH), Minnesota, and two additional opponents still to be determined, joining Washington State in the six-team Riviera Tournament.
Additional team announcements, scheduling details and broadcast information will be released on the event website as the field is finalized: Cancun Challenge
Fan packages are available for those looking to make a week of it — warm weather, world-class resort amenities and high-level college basketball all in one place: Fan Packages – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
FOLLOW US
For more information on the Washington State women's basketball team, follow @WSUCougarWBB on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.