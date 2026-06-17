Nick Lewis Wins ABCA Gold Glove

PULLMAN, Wash. (June 17, 2026) – Washington State lefthander Nick Lewis won a 2026 ABCA Rawlings Gold Glove, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
Lewis beat out finalists Ruger Riojas from Texas and Eric Segura from Oregon State for the national award presented annually to the top defensive players at each position from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.
Cougar third baseman Paul Gran was the only previous Gold Glove award winner after earning the award in 2008. The Gold Glove started in 2007.
The 2026 NCAA Div. I Gold Glove was voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee.
This season, Lewis was named to the ABCA All-West Region Second Team, the first Cougar pitcher to earn All-Region honors since 1993. Lewis was named the 2026 Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Year, WSU's first conference pitcher of the year in program history, and was also selected to both All-Tournament Teams at the Mountain West Conference Tournament and Eugene NCAA Regional. The redshirt-sophomore from Corona, Calif. finished the season with a 10-2 record and 2.97 ERA in 100 innings, WSU's first 10-game winner since 2000.
Defensively, Lewis posted perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 25 chances, recorded 22 assists, three putouts and also picked off a team-best six baserunners.
Lewis was at his best in the postseason, striking out a career-high 11 and allowed one unearned run in 8.2 innings of the quarterfinal win over Air Force at the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Lewis took the ball in WSU's first NCAA Tournament appearance and delivered in a big way, firing a complete game six-hitter to beat seventh-ranked Oregon State in the opening round of the Eugene Regional.
Washington State finished the season with a 31-28 record, the most wins since the 2010 season, including a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship, the first conference championship since 1976, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.
Lewis beat out finalists Ruger Riojas from Texas and Eric Segura from Oregon State for the national award presented annually to the top defensive players at each position from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.
Cougar third baseman Paul Gran was the only previous Gold Glove award winner after earning the award in 2008. The Gold Glove started in 2007.
The 2026 NCAA Div. I Gold Glove was voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee.
This season, Lewis was named to the ABCA All-West Region Second Team, the first Cougar pitcher to earn All-Region honors since 1993. Lewis was named the 2026 Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Year, WSU's first conference pitcher of the year in program history, and was also selected to both All-Tournament Teams at the Mountain West Conference Tournament and Eugene NCAA Regional. The redshirt-sophomore from Corona, Calif. finished the season with a 10-2 record and 2.97 ERA in 100 innings, WSU's first 10-game winner since 2000.
Defensively, Lewis posted perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 25 chances, recorded 22 assists, three putouts and also picked off a team-best six baserunners.
Lewis was at his best in the postseason, striking out a career-high 11 and allowed one unearned run in 8.2 innings of the quarterfinal win over Air Force at the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Lewis took the ball in WSU's first NCAA Tournament appearance and delivered in a big way, firing a complete game six-hitter to beat seventh-ranked Oregon State in the opening round of the Eugene Regional.
Washington State finished the season with a 31-28 record, the most wins since the 2010 season, including a Mountain West Conference Tournament championship, the first conference championship since 1976, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.
About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.