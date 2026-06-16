Eden, Johansen Named CSC Academic All-District

Washington State women's rowing had bothandnamed to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team CSC Tuesday morning.Eden competed in all eight events for the Cougars in her senior season and was named to the 2025-26 For Stars Network Preseason Watchlist, and was WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention. She helped the 2V8 place first in its day-one heat at the WCC Championships (5/15) and had first-place finishes in the 1V8 at the Head of the Spokane (10/18) and in the 2V8 at the Big Ten Invite (4/18). Eden placed second with the 2V8 at the WCC Championships Grand Final (5/16) and had additional second-place finishes in the 2V8 at the dual against Oregon State (5/2) and in the 1V8 at the dual against Gonzaga. She finished fourth in the 2V8 at both morning sessions of the Big Ten Invite (4/18-19), and fifth in the 1V8 both days of the San Diego Crew Classic (3/28-29).Johansen raced in all eight events for the Cougars in her true freshman season, and was named to the 2025-26 WCC All-Academic Team after being selected to the For Stars Network Preseason Watchlist. She helped the 2V8 to a first-place finish in its day-one heat of the WCC Championships (5/15) and then placed second in the 2V8 at the WCC Championships Grand Final (5/16) Johansen helped the 1V8 to second-place finishes at the dual at Oregon State (5/2) and the dual against Gonzaga (4/11), and saw third, fourth and fifth place finishes in the 1V8 at the Big Ten Invite (4/18-19). She finished in fifth place in the 1V8 both days of the San Diego Crew Classic (3/28-29).For more information on the WSU women's rowing team, follow @WSUCougarRowing on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.