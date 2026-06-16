Cougs in Pro Ball – June 16

PULLMAN, Wash. (June 16, 2026) – Twelve Washington State Cougars continue their playing career throughout professional baseball including Kyle Manzardo and Ryan Walker in the big leagues.
Kyle Manzardo | 1B/DH | Cleveland Guardians
In 62 games with the Guardians this season, Manzardo is hitting .239 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 22 RBI to go along with 23 runs scored while Cleveland leads the American League Central.
Ryan Walker | RHP | San Francisco Giants
Walker was called back up to the Giants last week and made a pair of scoreless appearances against the Cubs. In 18 appearances for the Giants this season, Walker has recorded three saves, two holds and 15 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
Ian Hamilton | RHP | Atlanta Braves | Triple – A
Hamilton joined the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after pitching with the Yankees the last three seasons. This season, Hamilton has made one appearance for the Braves and 19 appearances for Triple – A Gwinnett where he his 2-0 with three saves, two holds, a 3.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.
Brandon White | RHP | Miami Marlins | Triple – A
White has made 11 appearances including 10 starts in Double – A and Triple – A this season. White went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings for Double – A before being promoted to Triple – A Jacksonville in late May. At Triple – A, White has made four starts and gone 1-3 with 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
Jonah Advincula | OF | Cleveland Guardians | Double – A
Advincula was injured in spring training, recently went on a rehab assignment to play for the Guardians in the Arizona Cactus League and joined Double – A Akron where he has appeared in three games, went 4-for-13 with two doubles, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Sam Brown | INF | Washington Nationals | Double – A
In 42 games played in Double-A, Brown is hitting .245 with 38 hits including 10 doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored. Brown was part of a trade last July, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Washington Nationals.
Zane Mills | RHP | Chicago Cubs | Double – A
Mills joined the Chicago Cubs organization this past offseason and made one appearance this season, striking out four in three innings for Double – A Knoxville. Mills suffered a season-ending injury.
Dakota Hawkins | RHP | New York Mets | High – A
Hawkins has made 14 appearances and two starts for three different levels for the Mets. Hawkins has made one appearance at Double – A, one at Triple – A and 12 at his current club High – A Brooklyn where he is 1-0 with two holds, a 2.95 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.
Will Cresswell | C | Toronto Blue Jays | Single – A
Cresswell was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer and played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic early this spring. This season, Cresswell has appeared in 24 games and recorded eight hits with two doubles, three RBI and five runs scored.
Connor Wilford | RHP | Seattle Mariners | TBA
Wilford had made seven starts for Lexington in the American Independent League before the Seattle Mariners recently purchased his contract. This season for Lexington, Wilford recorded 40 strikeouts with just three walks in 37.2 innings. Wilford was recently assigned to the ACL Mariners and fired five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first career start.
A.J. Block | LHP | Lake Country | American Independent League
Block finished last season at Double – A with Los Angeles and recently pitched in 14 games for Durango in the Mexican League where he recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Block recently signed with the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association Independent League in Wisconsin where he has appeared in two games including one start and struck out seven with one earned run over four innings.
Jacob Morrow | C | Lincoln | American Independent League
In 11 games for Lincoln, Nebraska, Morrow has 14 hits with three doubles, one home run, six RBI and seven runs scored.
Kyle Manzardo | 1B/DH | Cleveland Guardians
In 62 games with the Guardians this season, Manzardo is hitting .239 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 22 RBI to go along with 23 runs scored while Cleveland leads the American League Central.
Ryan Walker | RHP | San Francisco Giants
Walker was called back up to the Giants last week and made a pair of scoreless appearances against the Cubs. In 18 appearances for the Giants this season, Walker has recorded three saves, two holds and 15 strikeouts in 17.1 innings.
Ian Hamilton | RHP | Atlanta Braves | Triple – A
Hamilton joined the Atlanta Braves in the offseason after pitching with the Yankees the last three seasons. This season, Hamilton has made one appearance for the Braves and 19 appearances for Triple – A Gwinnett where he his 2-0 with three saves, two holds, a 3.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings.
Brandon White | RHP | Miami Marlins | Triple – A
White has made 11 appearances including 10 starts in Double – A and Triple – A this season. White went 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33 innings for Double – A before being promoted to Triple – A Jacksonville in late May. At Triple – A, White has made four starts and gone 1-3 with 20 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.
Jonah Advincula | OF | Cleveland Guardians | Double – A
Advincula was injured in spring training, recently went on a rehab assignment to play for the Guardians in the Arizona Cactus League and joined Double – A Akron where he has appeared in three games, went 4-for-13 with two doubles, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Sam Brown | INF | Washington Nationals | Double – A
In 42 games played in Double-A, Brown is hitting .245 with 38 hits including 10 doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored. Brown was part of a trade last July, going from the Los Angeles Angels to the Washington Nationals.
Zane Mills | RHP | Chicago Cubs | Double – A
Mills joined the Chicago Cubs organization this past offseason and made one appearance this season, striking out four in three innings for Double – A Knoxville. Mills suffered a season-ending injury.
Dakota Hawkins | RHP | New York Mets | High – A
Hawkins has made 14 appearances and two starts for three different levels for the Mets. Hawkins has made one appearance at Double – A, one at Triple – A and 12 at his current club High – A Brooklyn where he is 1-0 with two holds, a 2.95 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.
Will Cresswell | C | Toronto Blue Jays | Single – A
Cresswell was drafted in the 18th round by the Toronto Blue Jays last summer and played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic early this spring. This season, Cresswell has appeared in 24 games and recorded eight hits with two doubles, three RBI and five runs scored.
Connor Wilford | RHP | Seattle Mariners | TBA
Wilford had made seven starts for Lexington in the American Independent League before the Seattle Mariners recently purchased his contract. This season for Lexington, Wilford recorded 40 strikeouts with just three walks in 37.2 innings. Wilford was recently assigned to the ACL Mariners and fired five scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his first career start.
A.J. Block | LHP | Lake Country | American Independent League
Block finished last season at Double – A with Los Angeles and recently pitched in 14 games for Durango in the Mexican League where he recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Block recently signed with the Lake Country DockHounds in the American Association Independent League in Wisconsin where he has appeared in two games including one start and struck out seven with one earned run over four innings.
Jacob Morrow | C | Lincoln | American Independent League
In 11 games for Lincoln, Nebraska, Morrow has 14 hits with three doubles, one home run, six RBI and seven runs scored.