We're hitting the road this summer…

Join us for the summer Homegrown Tour! Washington State University Athletics and the WSU Alumni Association are set for the 2026 Homegrown Tour, proudly presented by NW Cherries and USA Pears.

Join WSU Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jon Haarlow and fellow Cougs on the tour at events from July 15 through August 4 with stops in Pullman, Skagit County, Yakima, Tacoma and Portland.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Cougs while receiving an update about what's happening with Cougar Athletics with a Q&A session to follow.

The Homegrown Tour will also highlight a special partnership between NW Cherries, USA Pears, and WSU Athletics. Joining at each of the tour stops, attendees will have access to educational information, recipes and more. NW Cherries represents more than 2,200 cherry growers across the Pacific Northwest. USA Pears represents hundreds of family pear growers throughout Washington and Oregon. Together, these growers are proud to support Washington State University and its nationally recognized agricultural education, research, and extension programs that help drive innovation and strengthen agriculture throughout the Pacific Northwest.

In Yakima, guests of the Homegrown Tour will also receive a preview of a brand-new, officially licensed Cougar collaboration with Tieton Cider Works.

Several events are free to attend; Cougar Athletic Fund & WSU Alumni Association members will receive a complimentary drink ticket. Cougar attire is encouraged.

Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or newly part of the family, we’d love to see you there.

Check below to see when WSU Athletics will be in your area!